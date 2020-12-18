Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Issued By B. Riley

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – B. Riley lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $574.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 57.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $617,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 768.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,462 shares of company stock valued at $335,058 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

