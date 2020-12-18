FY2020 Earnings Estimate for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Issued By Truist Securiti

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for NeoGames in a report released on Monday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGMS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on NeoGames in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.