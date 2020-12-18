FY2020 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extra Space Storage in a report released on Sunday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.55.

Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $121.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,390,000 after acquiring an additional 102,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,553 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,159,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

