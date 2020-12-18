Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.50 Price Target at Independent Research

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €5.50 ($6.47) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.98 ($4.68).

CEC1 opened at €5.85 ($6.88) on Wednesday. Ceconomy AG has a twelve month low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of €5.30 ($6.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.09. The company has a market cap of $15.67 million and a PE ratio of -14.84.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

