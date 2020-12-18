Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

