Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

CRZBY stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

