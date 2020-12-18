Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Denali Therapeutics traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $82.49, with a volume of 1005592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.60.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 46,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,746,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,624 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,933 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

