UniCredit’s (UNCFF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of UniCredit from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

UNCFF opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

