Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Up 9.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s share price shot up 9.7% during trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $60.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Turbine traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $53.47. 6,236,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 3,283,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

In other news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

