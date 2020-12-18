Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Upgrades PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to “Buy”

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $149.88.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

