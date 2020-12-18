Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE)

Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of GLE opened at €17.21 ($20.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.20. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 52-week high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

