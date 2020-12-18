Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Trading 5.5% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.08. 3,793,621 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,800,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Specifically, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 2,000,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 40,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,101,490 shares of company stock worth $18,461,995. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SELB shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair downgraded Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $315.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 129.8% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,294,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,075 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 6,546,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 997,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 457,569 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $8,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $7,145,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

