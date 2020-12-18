Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATUS. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 196.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after buying an additional 1,681,630 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,439,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 83,255 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 254.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 60,348 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 110.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.