PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $140.00 at Loop Capital

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.94.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.20. PTC has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $118.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 157.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,107 over the last 90 days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,737 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $90,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 5,668.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,606,000 after buying an additional 942,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,400,000 after buying an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,839,000 after buying an additional 715,550 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

