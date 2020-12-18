TD Securities Upgrades Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) to “Buy”

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $343.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.78. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.