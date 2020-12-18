Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Airgain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. Airgain has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 154,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 41,947 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

