Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Up 7.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) shot up 7.6% during trading on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $98.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lennar traded as high as $81.80 and last traded at $79.95. 6,603,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 3,439,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.29.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. 140166 raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.74.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

