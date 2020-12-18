NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $154.00 to $160.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NIKE traded as high as $140.74 and last traded at $140.50, with a volume of 8237817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.34.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 812,076 shares of company stock worth $105,300,347. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 62.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 37,386 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $351,155,000 after purchasing an additional 841,840 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $220.56 billion, a PE ratio of 84.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

