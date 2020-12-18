OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.00.

OCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $164.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

