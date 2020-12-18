Morgan Stanley Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $770.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.16.
Shares of CHTR opened at $653.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The company has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $641.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.60.
In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $11,973,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Charter Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,583,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
