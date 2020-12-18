Morgan Stanley Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $770.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.16.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR opened at $653.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The company has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $641.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.60.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $11,973,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Charter Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,583,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.