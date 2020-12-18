Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $72.00. The company traded as high as $62.26 and last traded at $62.18, with a volume of 321497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.81.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 105,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.