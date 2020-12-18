Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) shares shot up 7% on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Utz Brands traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.54. 1,223,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 702,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UTZ. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $58,910,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,334,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,060,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $19,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

