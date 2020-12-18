Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Lowered to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Argus raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Truist raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.70.

Shares of CRL opened at $247.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $257.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,874.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,686,636.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

