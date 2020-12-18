Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) PT Raised to $100.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price objective lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $96,837.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,388.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,596 shares of company stock worth $933,786. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 222.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

