Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Up 6.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $113.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chewy traded as high as $101.04 and last traded at $100.18. 7,825,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 3,955,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.12.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

In other Chewy news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $3,482,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,894,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,609 shares of company stock worth $31,252,304. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,663 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 509.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,680 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 16.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,075,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chewy by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,926,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 326,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Chewy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,925,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,576,000 after purchasing an additional 130,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of -232.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

