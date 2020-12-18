Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $47.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Prelude Therapeutics traded as high as $76.25 and last traded at $76.25, with a volume of 3091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.84.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRLD. Bank of America cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $678,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.82).

About Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

