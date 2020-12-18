Xunlei Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,981 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 511% compared to the typical daily volume of 652 call options.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.
Xunlei has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $203.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.68.
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
