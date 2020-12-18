Investors Purchase Large Volume of Highwoods Properties Call Options (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,132 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,284% compared to the average volume of 63 call options.
In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 40.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,551 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 288.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 974,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 723,304 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 57.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,698,000 after purchasing an additional 396,894 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $13,775,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.
Several analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
