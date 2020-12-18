CNO Financial Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,001 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average daily volume of 97 call options.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,714,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 137,107 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 390,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 94,726 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 245.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 141,323 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

