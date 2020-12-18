Dynatrace Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,831 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 670% compared to the average volume of 1,406 call options.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,843,645 shares of company stock worth $435,556,788. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.