Colfax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,642 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 350% compared to the average volume of 587 call options.

In related news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brady Shirley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,990.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,841 shares of company stock worth $289,028. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 65.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 196.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.26.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -739.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colfax has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

