Ambev Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,853 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 380% compared to the average daily volume of 1,636 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 20.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Ambev by 22.8% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 26,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ambev by 8.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 12.5% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambev has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ambev has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

