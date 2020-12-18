British American Tobacco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 15,964 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,090% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,341 call options.

NYSE BTI opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,298,000 after purchasing an additional 610,881 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 567.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

