Traders Buy High Volume of Vodafone Group Call Options (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 188,142 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,470% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,320 call options.
Shares of VOD stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $20.53.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
