Traders Buy High Volume of Vodafone Group Call Options (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 188,142 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,470% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,320 call options.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,145,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,855,000 after buying an additional 574,571 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 83,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

