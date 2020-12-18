Traders Purchase Large Volume of Aspira Women’s Health Call Options (NYSE:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,589 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,354% compared to the typical volume of 178 call options.
Shares of AWH opened at $6.04 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $6.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44.
Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWH. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.