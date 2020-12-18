Manulife Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,517 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,991% compared to the average daily volume of 216 put options.

Shares of MFC opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 45,252,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,426,000 after purchasing an additional 948,873 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,905,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,548 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,056,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,176,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,290,000 after purchasing an additional 374,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,613,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,166,000 after purchasing an additional 907,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.