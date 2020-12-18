Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) & Huami (NYSE:HMI) Critical Analysis

Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) and Huami (NYSE:HMI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Sector 5 has a beta of -3.27, indicating that its share price is 427% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huami has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sector 5 and Huami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sector 5 N/A N/A N/A Huami 4.89% 12.61% 5.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sector 5 and Huami, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sector 5 0 0 0 0 N/A Huami 0 1 0 0 2.00

Huami has a consensus price target of $14.90, suggesting a potential upside of 22.13%. Given Huami’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huami is more favorable than Sector 5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of Huami shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sector 5 and Huami’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sector 5 $390,000.00 3.39 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Huami $834.88 million 0.90 $82.62 million N/A N/A

Huami has higher revenue and earnings than Sector 5.

Summary

Huami beats Sector 5 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sector 5

Sector 5, Inc. focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors. Its distribution channel strategy includes B2B, primarily schools, as well as utilization of existing relationships with distributors that have retail channels looking for new products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc. under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands. It provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Mi Fit and Amazfit mobile apps. Huami Corporation has strategic collaborations with Timex Group to develop smart watches; and AliveCor, Inc. to deliver a medical functionality to wearable devices. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

