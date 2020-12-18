Financial Review: ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) vs. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

This table compares ImmunoGen and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen -77.65% N/A -26.98% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals -96.09% -17.37% -15.19%

ImmunoGen has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of ImmunoGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of ImmunoGen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmunoGen and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen $82.27 million 17.10 -$104.13 million ($0.70) -10.71 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals $87.99 million 92.69 -$84.55 million ($0.84) -94.49

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunoGen. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImmunoGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ImmunoGen and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen 0 3 4 0 2.57 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 0 2 10 0 2.83

ImmunoGen currently has a consensus price target of $9.90, indicating a potential upside of 32.00%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $76.62, indicating a potential downside of 3.47%. Given ImmunoGen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ImmunoGen is more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals beats ImmunoGen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. Its preclinical program include IMGC936, an investigational ADC in co-development with MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics; sanofi-aventis U. S. LLC; Biotest AG; Bayer HealthCare AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Debiopharm International SA; Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited; and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. It is also involved in the development of JNJ-3989, a subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic candidate to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; Olpasiran to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; and ARO-AMG1 for treating genetically validated cardiovascular target. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license and research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop ARO-JNJ1, ARO-JNJ2, and ARO-JNJ3 RNAi therapeutics for liver-expressed targets; and license and research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. to develop RNAi therapeutic candidate. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.