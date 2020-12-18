Analyzing Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and Rego Payment Architectures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 18.52% 391.74% 13.02% Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -602.63%

This table compares Citrix Systems and Rego Payment Architectures’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.01 billion 5.35 $681.81 million $4.13 31.66 Rego Payment Architectures $30,000.00 2,942.38 -$3.18 million N/A N/A

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citrix Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Citrix Systems and Rego Payment Architectures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 1 7 6 1 2.47 Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citrix Systems presently has a consensus target price of $152.93, indicating a potential upside of 16.98%. Given Citrix Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Risk & Volatility

Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Rego Payment Architectures on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions. It also provides networking products comprising Citrix ADC, an application delivery controller and load balancing solution for web, traditional and cloud-native applications; and Citrix SD-WAN, a WAN Edge solution that delivers flexible, automated, secure connectivity and performance for the workspace, as well as Citrix Analytics for security, performance, and operations. In addition, the company offers customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services. The company serves health care, financial services, technology, manufacturing, consumer, and government agencies. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Citrix Systems, Inc. in March 2009. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families. The company's system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its web portal. Its payment platform also automatically monitors regulatory compliance in real-time for various transactions, as well as protects vendors from unintended regulatory infractions. The company offers its products under the Oink brand name. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

