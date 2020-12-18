MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) versus Target (NYSE:TGT) Head-To-Head Survey

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) and Target (NYSE:TGT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MINISO Group and Target’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A Target 4.16% 30.25% 7.95%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MINISO Group and Target, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Target 0 7 16 3 2.85

MINISO Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of ?. Target has a consensus price target of $149.14, indicating a potential downside of 12.90%. Given MINISO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MINISO Group is more favorable than Target.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MINISO Group and Target’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Target $78.11 billion 1.10 $3.28 billion $6.39 26.80

Target has higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Target shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Target shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Target beats MINISO Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. It sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. As of March 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 1,900 stores. Target Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

