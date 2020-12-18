Financial Review: Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) versus MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG)

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fury Gold Mines and MAG Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 MAG Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 71.43%. MAG Silver has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.85%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than MAG Silver.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of MAG Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAG Silver has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and MAG Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -8.75 MAG Silver N/A N/A -$4.43 million ($0.05) -365.00

MAG Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and MAG Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% MAG Silver N/A -7.53% -7.26%

Summary

MAG Silver beats Fury Gold Mines on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

