Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO) vs. Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Head-To-Head Review

Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO) and Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Rockford has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panasonic has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of Panasonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Rockford shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Panasonic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rockford and Panasonic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockford N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Panasonic $68.73 billion 0.41 $2.08 billion $0.89 12.96

Panasonic has higher revenue and earnings than Rockford.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rockford and Panasonic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockford 0 0 0 0 N/A Panasonic 2 0 1 0 1.67

Panasonic has a consensus price target of $7.55, indicating a potential downside of 34.52%. Given Panasonic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Panasonic is more favorable than Rockford.

Profitability

This table compares Rockford and Panasonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockford N/A N/A N/A Panasonic 2.37% 7.70% 2.60%

Dividends

Rockford pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Panasonic pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Panasonic pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Panasonic beats Rockford on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockford

Rockford Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes audio and security systems for the mobile audio aftermarket and OEM market in the United States. It distributes its products under the brand names of Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Acoustic Design, Lightning Audio, Crimestopper, Blaupunkt, Brax, Helix, and Renegade. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells. The Life Solutions segment provides lighting fixtures, lamps, wiring devices, solar photovoltaic systems, water-related products, interior and exterior furnishing materials, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, air purifiers, bicycles, and nursing care related products, as well as kitchen and bath products. The Connected Solutions segment offers aircraft in-flight entertainment systems and communications services, electronic components mounting machines, welding equipment, PCs and tablets, projectors, professional AV systems, and surveillance cameras, as well as solutions for various industries. The Automotive segment provides automotive-use infotainment systems, automotive switches, automotive audio systems, advanced driver assistance systems, automotive mirrors, and automotive-use batteries, as well as device and systems for electric automobiles. The Industrial Solutions segment offers relays, switches, power supply products, industrial motors and sensors, capacitors, coils, resistors, electronic circuit board materials, semiconductors, and LCD panels, as well as small lithium Â-ion, dry, and micro batteries. The company was formerly known as Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Panasonic Corporation in October 2008. Panasonic Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Kadoma, Japan.

