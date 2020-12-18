Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CASA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Casa Systems from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.44.

Shares of CASA opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.81 million, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.17. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

