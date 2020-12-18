Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Shares of RC opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.38 million, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.99. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2,510.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

