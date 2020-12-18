StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $320.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.96. StarTek has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StarTek will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other StarTek news, Director Mukesh Sharda purchased 206,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $1,451,834.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in StarTek by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StarTek during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in StarTek by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

