OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSpaWorld currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.25.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSW opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $756.22 million and a P/E ratio of 19.78. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services onboard cruse ships. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.