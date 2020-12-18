JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. JMP Group has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. On average, analysts forecast that JMP Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,377.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Johnson acquired 13,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,349.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 43,790 shares of company stock worth $125,997. 58.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

