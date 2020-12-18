DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -231.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $2,162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

