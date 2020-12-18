FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Lifted by Analyst

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 14th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05).

Get Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) alerts:

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$173.96 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CS. CIBC upped their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.51.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$897.65 million and a PE ratio of -557.50. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$2.25.

In related news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,678.88. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$51,346.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$660,000.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.