Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT) Insider Sells £1,476,555 in Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT) insider Tim Collier sold 196,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £1,476,555 ($1,929,128.56).

Shares of LON:DMGT opened at GBX 737 ($9.63) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 712.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 686.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 856.98 ($11.20). The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 16.60 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

